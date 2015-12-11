NBC Orders Five More Episodes of ‘Chicago Med’

NBC has ordered an additional five episodes of drama Chicago Med, bringing the series up to 18 episodes for the year. Chicago Med debuted Nov. 17. Through its first four telecasts, it averaged a 2.0 rating/7 share in adults 18-49 and 8.9 million viewers overall in live plus same day Nielsen ratings.

Chicago Med returns Jan. 5.

Last month, NBC renewed the dramas Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. for the 2016-17 season. Chicago Fire will be entering its fifth season while Chicago P.D. will begin its fourth season.

Dick Wolf, creator of the Law & Order franchise, executive produces the Chicago trio. NBC describes Med as “an emotional thrill ride through the day-to-day chaos of the city's newest state-of-the-art trauma center and into the lives of the courageous doctors, nurses and staff who hold it all together.”