DIC Bulks Up Its Kids-Block Staff

DIC Entertainment has created an in-house division to oversee all broadcast and new-media advertising sales initiatives for the September launch of its new three-hour Saturday-morning CBS children’s block.

Relying on a “broadline” advertising strategy integrating TV, online and new media for Saturday Morning Secret Slumber Party, DIC has split the area in half between two senior-level executives.

Industry veteran Karl Kuechenmeister will be the New York-based senior VP of advertising sales and marketing, responsible for national broadcast strategy. Eric Greenwald, who will be based at DIC’s Burbank, Calif., headquarters, was named senior VP of new-media sales and marketing. In addition, he will oversee the operating budget and be involved in branding, marketing and promotions.

They will both report to Andy Heyward, Chairman and CEO, and DIC’s president, Brad Brooks.

Also, David Danowski has been named VP, ad sales and marketing, reporting to Kuechenmeister. He was senior VP at the Cartoon Network and MTV Networks’ One World Entertainment, VP of Time Warner Cable’s Interactive Group and senior VP at Warner Bros.’ TV distribution unit.

Greenwald was VP of immersive advertising and business development for Neopets, which targeted the online global youth audience. Over the past two decades, he also held key advertising positions at Paramount Pictures.

Danowski joins DIC from an account executive position at Disney-ABC Kids Networks.