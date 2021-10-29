Diane Kniowski, Univision Chief Local Media Officer, Named Broadcaster of the Year

Diane Kniowski, chief local media officer at Univision Communications, has been named 2021 Broadcaster of the Year by B+C. Overseeing the Univision-owned stations, which include KMEX Los Angeles, WXTV New York, WLTV Miami and KUVN Dallas, Kniowski joined Univision in late 2018.

During the 2020-2021 season, Univision stations were either No. 1 or No. 2 in adults 18-49 in early evening and late news in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Houston, Dallas, Chicago, Phoenix, San Francisco and Sacramento.

Under Kniowski’s leadership, stations conducted deep consumer research that showed viewers want more pertinent local news, touching on weather, investigative journalism and other topics that affect them directly and daily. Seeing an advantage with Univision’s substantial batch of local radio stations, Kniowski has worked with Jesus Lara, Univision president of radio, to increase the collaboration between local TV and radio, expanding the reach of both TV and radio stations.

Focusing on public service, Kniowski has worked on an internship program called STEP, which launched in 2019 and trains Hispanic college students in multimedia journalism. She also has championed Univision’s Women’s Leadership Council to provide more paths of advancement for all employees.

Prior to joining Univision, Kniowski was senior VP and regional manager at Nexstar Broadcasting, overseeing 32 stations in 15 markets. She had been VP/general manager of WOOD Grand Rapids for 17 years.

Kniowski will be profiled in the December issue of B+C Multichannel News.

Emily Barr, president and CEO, Graham Media Group, was Broadcaster of the Year in 2020. Hilton H. Howell Jr., chairman and CEO of Gray Television, got the honor in 2019. Jack Abernethy, CEO of Fox Television Stations, won in 2018 and Jordan Wertlieb, president of Hearst Television, was honored in 2017.