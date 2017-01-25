Nexstar Grows Regional Oversight Team

Continuing its post-Media General merger changes, Nexstar Media Group has created a new director-level position aimed at boosting local across platforms.

The appointment of Melissa Stacy, most recently assistant news director at Nexstar’s newly acquired NBC affiliate WFLA Tampa, Fla., as the group’s first director of local content development is among Nexstar’s moves to increase group-wide oversight. The company’s first wave of announcements included appointing Diane Kniowski, Doug Davis and Mike Vaughn to three new regional management positions, in which they will oversee broadcast and digital properties in different areas of the country.

“Ms. Stacy’s promotion reflects Nexstar’s expanding scale and strategy to appoint proven broadcast and digital media leaders to oversee the development of its innovative multi-platform local news and community-focused content on a regional basis, while enhancing its commitment to serve viewers, clients and advertising partners,” the company said in a statement.

Stacy will work across group on brand development and local content initiatives, as well as improving viewer experience and client service. She also will be responsible for executing and monitoring action plans aimed at achieving corporate and regional business objectives, growing ratings and revenue share and improving audience interaction and engagement with Nexstar’s broadcast, digital and mobile media platforms, the company said.