Denzel Washington on ‘Desus & Mero’ Season Opener March 10

Season four of talk show Desus & Mero premieres on Showtime March 10 with Denzel Washington turning up to chat with the hosts. New episodes drop Thursdays.
Guests this season include Mark Wahlberg, Tom Holland, Pusha T and Damson Idris.
Desus Nice and The Kid Mero host the podcast Bodega Boys. The pair, from the Bronx, hosted a talk show on Viceland. Desus & Mero premiered on Showtime in 2019.
Washington’s films include The Tragedy of Macbeth, Fences and The Taking of Pelham 123.
Produced for Showtime by JAX Media, Desus & Mero is executive produced by Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez, Victor Lopez, J.D. Amato and Josh Gondelman.
Amato is the showrunner. ■
