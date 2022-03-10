Denzel Washington on ‘Desus & Mero’ Season Opener March 10

Mark Wahlberg, Tom Holland also guesting in season four

Desus & Mero
Season four of talk show Desus & Mero premieres on Showtime March 10 with Denzel Washington turning up to chat with the hosts. New episodes drop Thursdays. 

Guests this season include Mark Wahlberg, Tom Holland, Pusha T and Damson Idris. 

Desus Nice and The Kid Mero host the podcast Bodega Boys. The pair, from the Bronx, hosted a talk show on Viceland. Desus & Mero premiered on Showtime in 2019. 

Washington’s films include The Tragedy of Macbeth, Fences and The Taking of Pelham 123. 

Produced for Showtime by JAX Media, Desus & Mero is executive produced by Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez, Victor Lopez, J.D. Amato and Josh Gondelman. 

Amato is the showrunner. ■

