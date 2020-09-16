Showtime Renews 'Desus & Mero'

Showtime has re-upped its late-night talk show Desus & Mero for a third season, the network said Wednesday.

“All of us at Showtime are so proud to have Desus & Mero as our signature late-night series,” said Gary Levine, Showtime Networks president of entertainment in a statement. “They are our very own ‘Bronx Bombers’ who knock it out of the park every episode, with their singular blend of hilarity, authenticity and relevancy.”

Season two of the series -- which features the co-hosts giving their take on the day's hot topics and interviewing guests at the intersection of pop culture, sports, music, politics -- runs weekly through October.

Desus & Mero is executive produced by Desus Nice, The Kid Mero, Lilly Burns, Tony Hernandez, Victor Lopez, Suzanne Fagel and Mike Pielocik.