Decades Toasts Kirstie Alley With ‘Cheers’ Specials

Decades salutes the late Kirstie Alley with special Cheers episodes featuring Alley as Rebecca Howe. “Decades Remembers Kirstie Alley” runs December 6-9 at 11 and 11:30 p.m. each night, then Decades airs “Cheers Weekend Binge”, including seasons six to 11, which featured Alley, December 10 and 11.

Alley played Rebecca from 1987 to 1993. She passed away this week after a battle with cancer. She was 71.

On December 6, the Cheers episodes on the Decades digital broadcast network are “Home is the Sailor” and “A Kiss is Still a Kiss.” On December 7, it’s “Backseat Becky, Up Front” and “How to Recede In Business.” December 8 offers “The Improbable Dream (Parts 1 and 2)” and on December 9 it’s “The Days of Wine and Neuroses” and “Wedding Bell Blues.”

The "Weekend Binge" offers 84 episodes of Cheers.

Rebecca Howe came on Cheers as the manager after a corporation bought the bar. She pursues wealthy men, and fends off lascivious advances from Sam Malone.

Alley’s TV work also included Veronica's Closet, Fat Actress and Scream Queens.

Decades is part of Weigel Broadcasting. ■