Kirstie Alley, 'Cheers' and 'Veronica's Closet' Actress, Dies at 71
Alley died after a brief battle with cancer
Kirstie Alley, star of Cheers and Veronica's Closet, has died from cancer. She was 71.
Alley's death was announced by her family on Twitter.
"She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead," said her family. "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."
Born in 1951 in Wichita, Kansas, Alley first began acting in the late 1970s. She landed her breakout role as Rebecca Howe in NBC's Cheers in 1987. Alley won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for her Cheers role. Also on TV, she starred in Veronica's Closet, which earned her an Emmy and Golden Globe nod, Fat Actress, Kirstie, and Scream Queens. She won her second Emmy for TV movie David's Mother.
On the big screen, she starred in Summer School, the Look Who's Talking franchise, Village of the Damned, For Richer or Poorer, and Drop Dead Gorgeous.
More recently, she made the reality TV rounds, appearing on Dancing With the Stars, The Masked Singer, and Celebrity Big Brother. ■
Jessika is content engagement director of Broadcasting + Cable, Multichannel News and NextTV. She has been with the brands in various roles since 2013. In her current role, she works primarily behind the screen, keeping an eye on the website and fixing any site bugs. A graduate of USC Annenberg, Jessika has edited and reported on a variety of subjects for NextTV, including profiles on industry leaders and breaking news.
