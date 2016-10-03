DeBitetto Leaving A+E Networks After 14 Years

After 14 years with A+E Networks, Bob DeBitetto is leaving the company, where he currently heads A+E Studios.

DeBitetto had a key role in revitalizing A&E Network with shows like Dog, The Bounty Hunter. More recently at the studio, he helped shepherd shows including Lifetime’s UnReal and the miniseries reboot of Roots.

A+E CEO Nancy Dubuc expects that a new head of A+E Studios will be named shortly.

“Over the last 14 years, Bob DeBitetto has been a vital force in our company. As President of A&E, he lead the network to an impressive 10 year ratings growth streak and he had a hand in creating some of our biggest franchises,” Dubuc said in a memo to staff on Monday. “This summer, Bob told me he had decided to pursue the next chapter in his storied career and I want to be the first to wish him the very best.”

DeBitetto was named president of brand strategy, business development and A+E Studios in 2013.

Previously, he was president and general manager of A&E Networks and Bio.

He helped turn A&E into a top 10 network under the brand “Real Life. Drama,” first by pushing reality based series, then by expanding into scripted shows.

He joined A&E as senior VP, programming in 2003.

Before joining A&E, DeBitetto was with Time Warner and Turner Broadcasting, including a spell as TNT’s president of original programming. He began his career at Disney.

Here’s the text of Dubuc’s memo:

Over the last 14 years, Bob DeBitetto has been a vital force in our company. As President of A&E, he lead the network to an impressive 10 year ratings growth streak and he had a hand in creating some of our biggest franchises. Nearly three years ago, when I took over as CEO I asked Bob to create and lead A+E Studios so we would participate in owning our scripted content. In a few short years, the Studio created our most critically-acclaimed series ever, UnReal, and the Emmy-nominated ROOTS. The studio now has over 40 series in active development including History’s upcoming series Six and Knightfall. It has become a major force in Hollywood and he has played a key role in its success.

Bob has been a friend, partner and mentor to me over the course of his entire career at A&E. He is widely respected in our industry and is often referred to as "the smartest guy in the room." So it is with great sadness that I am announcing his departure from A+E Networks. This summer, Bob told me he had decided to pursue the next chapter in his storied career and I want to be the first to wish him the very best.

Bob will be here until the end of the year and I expect to make an announcement shortly about the new leader of A+E Studios.

Please join me in wishing Bob continued success. I know we are all going to miss him greatly.

Best,

Nancy