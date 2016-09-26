A&E Renews ‘Born This Way’

A&E’s Emmy Award-winning series Born This Way has been renewed for a third season, the network said Monday.

The series, which follows a diverse group of young men and women with Down syndrome, has received an order of 10 episodes for its third season, which will debut in 2017, according to network officials.

Born This Way two weeks ago won a 2016 Emmy Award for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Series. The season two finale of Born This Way airs Sept. 27.

