Amanda Hill Named CMO for A+E Networks

Amanda Hill was promoted to chief marketing officer of A+E Networks.

Hill, who had been chief creative officer for A+E's international division, will be responsible for managing and evolving marketing in support of A+E's portfolio of networks and brands, across consumer and business-to-business markets everywhere in the world.

"Amanda has made a vast and immediate impact on our business since joining A+E Networks fourteen months ago," said A+E Networks CEO Nancy Dubuc, to whom Hill will report. "As the lead creative on the International team, Amanda has been a game changer in terms of bolstering our creative acumen around the world and helping to further establish A+E Networks as leaders in the global content marketplace. Amanda is a true talent who is creative in everything she does, and I look forward to seeing our powerful portfolio of brands evolve and thrive under her passionate leadership."

Hill will be based in New York.

She joined A+E in 2014 from BBC Worldwide, where she had been chief brands officer.