‘DC’s Stargirl’ Starts Season Two on The CW

Season two of superhero drama DC’s Stargirl starts on The CW Aug. 10. Brec Bessinger plays Courtney, a high school student who leads an unlikely group of young heroes to take on the legacy of DC’s Justice Society of America.

Season two sees the group take on the dark entity known as Eclipso.

Luke Wilson plays Courtney’s stepfather. Amy Smart, Yvette Monreal and Anjelika Washington are also in the cast.

Geoff Johns created the character in a comic book in 1999. He is the showrunner and executive produces DC’s Stargirl with Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter.

Asked about viewers’ fascination with superheroes at a press event, Johns said, “It’s fun to watch stories where the superhero element is symbolic or a metaphor for what’s really going on. Like a coming-of-age story, the stuff that I grew up on, with E.T. or Back to the Future or The Goonies, there was always this heightened element, this fantastic element, that wasn’t in my life but I could still relate to the stories that these young characters were going through. And for Stargirl it was like, okay, we’re going to have this girl who’s struggling, who’s got a new stepfather, who struggles with her own father issues, who discovers this magical cosmic staff that’s tied to a superhero legacy. And suddenly that becomes the catalyst for her to meet new friends and for the family to come closer together and for her to learn wonderful life lessons. But at its base, we try and ground it in reality.”

Bessinger spoke about playing Stargirl at the press event. “From the very beginning, she is so looking for villains, looking for trouble, even though there is none, because she just loves being a superhero so freaking much,” she said.

Berlanti Productions and Mad Ghost Productions produce DC’s Stargirl in association with Warner Bros. Television.