‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’, ‘Batwoman’ Cancelled at The CW

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman, both superhero dramas on The CW, will not see subsequent seasons. DC’s Legends of Tomorrow went seven seasons and Batwoman lasted for three.

Legends co-showrunner Keto Shimizu said on Twitter, “Well, folks. It’s been an incredible run. However, the CW has let us know that there will be no season 8 of #LegendsOfTomorrow . We are heartbroken, but also immensely grateful for the amazing work our cast, crew, and writers have contributed to the little show that could.”

Shimizu ran the show with Phil Klemmer.

Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan and Olivia Swann are in the Legends cast.

Caroline Dries was showrunner on Batwoman. She said on Twitter, “Just got the sad news that #Batwoman will not be seeing a S4. I am bummed, but full of gratitude. What an honor to make 51 episodes. So many inspiring, brilliant people contributed to this series. Thank you producers, cast and crew. Thank you, fans! We love you.”

When Batwoman was hatched, The CW described Gotham City vigilante Kate Kane as “an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.”

Ruby Rose played Kane but left after the first season, with the show shifting to center on Ryan Wilder, played by Javicia Leslie. ■