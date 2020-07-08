Javicia Leslie is Cast as New ‘Batwoman’

There’s a new Batwoman in town.

Warner Bros. Television, The CW and Berlanti Productions said that Javicia Leslie has been cast as the new star of Batwoman.

Leslie becomes the first Black actress to portray Batwoman in a live-action television or film production. She replaces Ruby Rose, who played the part in the series’ first season.

“I am extremely proud to be the first Black actress to play the iconic role of Batwoman on television, and as a bisexual woman, I am honored to join this groundbreaking show, which has been such a trailblazer for the LGBTQ+ community,” she said.

Leslie will make her cape and cowl debut in January, when the series returns to The CW on Sunday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Her character, Ryan Wilder, is described as likable, messy, a little goofy and untamed. She spent years as a drug runner, avoiding the Gotham City Police.

Leslie’s previous credits include God Friended Me on CBS, The Family Business on BET and the film Always a Bridesmaid.

Batwoman is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Caroline Dries developed the series and served as executive producer for season one with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter and Geoff Johns. Batwoman is based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger.