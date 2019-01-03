The CW Orders ‘Batwoman’ Pilot

The CW is ordering a Batwoman pilot. Ruby Rose plays Batwoman and Dave Nutter directs the project.

Armed with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind, Kate Kane (played by Rose) soars onto the streets of Gotham as Batwoman, whom The CW describes as an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter primed to snuff out the failing city’s criminal resurgence. In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope.

Berlanti Productions is producing Batwoman in association with Warner Bros. Television.

The executive producers on the project are Caroline Dries, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns and David Nutter.

Batwoman appeared in last month’s DC crossover on The CW.