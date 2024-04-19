Dazn Weighs In With Content Ahead of Haney-Garcia Fight

Dazn is launching its first multi-sports original vodcast, Run It Up, and a set of micro-podcasts ahead of the Devin Haney-Ryan Garcia fight on Saturday.

Run It Up will appear on the Dazn Sport YouTube channel and on the Dazn platform. The show is hosted by Rachel DeMita, Demetrious Johnson, and Master Tesfatsion.

The first episode will look at boxing, leading into the fight. Future episodes will look at soccer, NFL football and other sports topics.

“There is so much more to sports than the game itself. There is an entire world of conversation that exists in between,” said Johnson, who is a professional combat fighter. “It is such a pleasure to be able to have conversations that lean into culture, discuss the nuance of sport, and provide an outlet for fans to continue engaging in dialogues around their favorite sporting moments and athletes.”

The first minute-long micro podcasts will also focus on boxing.

The material is created by Whistle, which was acquired by Dazn last year.

“We worked closely with Whistle, our in-house social content studio, to create Run It Up, an original multi-sport vodcast for the Dazn Sport YouTube channel, which highlights the best of sport on Dazn, starting with the upcoming Haney vs. Garcia card,” said Pete Oliver, CEO of growth markets at Dazn.

Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below * To subscribe, you must consent to Future’s privacy policy.

“This series allows us to extend the lifespan of our fight coverage and continue to offer fans all combat sport action beyond fight night. Meanwhile, the micro-podcasts will allow us to continue to build a compelling offering of fresh content specifically targeting a younger and more social media savvy audience who prefer different streams of content consumption,” Oliver said.