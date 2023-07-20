Team Whistle Makes Series To Promote Walmart Plus

Team Whistle has created Best Day Ever, a branded content series promoting Walmart Plus that launched on Whistle’s YouTube page Wednesday.

The series is hosted by former NFL player Nate Burleson, co-host of CBS Mornings and NFL Network analyst on Good Morning Football.

In the series, Burleson uses Walmart Plus features to give deserving recipients a special day.

In the first episode, Burleson meets with new parents Marth and Malak. Malak has multiple sclerosis and Martha’s maternity leave is about to end.

Before arriving at their home, Burleson whips out his phone and uses the Walmart Plus app to buy drinks, snacks, gas and a projector and take advantage of free delivery.

Burleson takes the couple, who met while dancing, to a dance studio, where Malak teaches Burleson some break dance moves. Later, he sets up an outdoor screening of a movie on Paramount Plus, which is bundled in with Walmart Plus subscriptions.

“At Team Whistle, we know how to authentically create complementary original programming that naturally weaves in brand messaging with talent that can authentically speak on the topic.'' said Jamie Rubin, VP of Partnerships at Team Whistle. “Our ‘Best Day Ever’ original series was a perfect fit to help consumers visualize and understand how valuable the Walmart Plus membership program is.”

In addition to the full episodes, Team Whistle is creating snackable social media extensions including Savings Hacks and Three Things You Don’t Know designed to appeal to Walmart Plus members and prospects.

“It’s really special to have the opportunity to collaborate with Walmart and be the conduit to give back to kind, deserving and admirable families,” said Burleson. “It was incredible to make a series with Whistle that highlights how the Walmart+ membership can brighten people’s days while bringing them a ton of savings.”