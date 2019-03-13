Dazn Media Climbs Into Advertising Ring

Dazn Group said it has renamed its Perform Media unit as Dazn Media and it will start to sell sponsorships and advertising on the streaming sports platform.

Dazn has also renamed its VOD platform ePlayer as the Dazn Player. The company is also launching Dazn+ which will aggregate the reach from media units including Goal, Sporting News, the Dazn player, social channels, influencers, talent, right and in-stadia messaging for brands.

Initially, Dazn Media is working with VW, Tipico, bwin and Krombacher to introduce brand advertising ahead of a full rollout later in 2019. Stefano D’Anna leads the division as executive VP Media reporting to James Rushton, chief revenue officer at DAZN Group.

“This is another watershed moment for Dazn as we mobilize the combined strength of our brands, products, editorial and video content together with data-led insights to build a new and innovative way for advertisers to associate with sport and fans at a local and global level,” said Rushton. “We’re looking at everything from unique formats, to branded content and sponsorship that deliver value for brands and enable us to continue to invest in premium content and the latest technology that takes fans closer to sport they love for an affordable price.”