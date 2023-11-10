Daytime Emmys Gets December Run Date on CBS

Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner will return to the Daytime Emmy Awards stage as hosts.

The 50th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards will air live on CBS Friday, December 15, and will stream on Paramount Plus. Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner of Entertainment Tonight host. The ceremony, from 9-11 p.m. ET, takes place at the Westin Bonaventure

The Daytime Emmys were initially scheduled for June, but were pushed back due to the writers strike.

“We are pleased to set this new date with CBS for the Daytime Emmys to celebrate our golden anniversary,” Adam Sharp, president and CEO of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS), said. “We know the loyal fans of daytime television have waited patiently to properly honor and recognize all of the deserving nominees and we look forward to the celebration we have all been waiting for.”

Susan Lucci will get a Lifetime Achievement Honor that night.

The Daytime Emmy Awards have recognized outstanding achievement in television since 1974. CBS will have aired the event 17 times after the 50th annual Daytime Emmys happens. In 2012 and 2013, it aired on HLN and the show moved to Pop TV in 2015. CBS brought it back to broadcast in 2020.

The Daytime Emmys is produced by NATAS and Associated Television International. Adam Sharp and Lisa Armstrong are executive producers from NATAS, while David McKenzie is executive producer from ATI.