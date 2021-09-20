David Zaslav Named Honorary Chair of 2021 Frank Stanton Award

David Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery, Inc., is honorary chair of the 2021 Frank Stanton Award. The Center for Communication gives out the award, and Tina Perry, OWN president, gets it, Oct. 27.

The event happens at Bryant Park Grill in Manhattan.

Zaslav was a Center for Communication board member.

Event co-chairs include David J. Barrett, director, Hearst; Peter Bradbury, chief commercial officer, U.S., Nielsen; Rita Ferro, president, Disney Advertising Sales; Katherine Oliver, principal, Bloomberg Associates; Savalle Sims, general counsel, Discovery, Inc.; and Steven R. Swartz, president and CEO, Hearst.

The Center for Communication educates and inspires students seeking careers in media, with the goal to increase diversity throughout the industry. The Stanton Award honors individuals who not only achieve great success in the business, but who are also tireless advocates for a more equitable and representative industry. The award is named after the Center’s founder, broadcasting pioneer and former CBS president Dr. Frank Stanton.

(Image credit: Center for Communication)

Named president of OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network in 2019, Tina Perry oversees all operations and creative areas of the network, reporting to chair and CEO Oprah Winfrey. Perry was instrumental in OWN’s launch into scripted programming. OWN originals include Queen Sugar, Cherish the Day, Greenleaf, The Haves and the Have Nots and David Makes Man.

Perry also oversees the network’s unscripted shows, including Love & Marriage: Huntsville, Ready to Love, Family or Fiancé and Put a Ring on It.

Due to the pandemic, the 2020 Stanton Award, honoring Soledad O’Brien, was presented in a virtual ceremony last December. This year, all guests will be required to show proof of vaccination.