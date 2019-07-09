Rita Ferro to Get Center for Comm’s Frank Stanton Award

Rita Ferro, president of Disney Advertising Sales, will be honored by the Center for Communication at its annual lunch in New York Oct. 23. Every year the Center presents its Frank Stanton Award for Excellence in Communication, named for former CBS president, and Center for Communication founder, Dr. Frank Stanton.

The event happens at 583 Park Avenue.

Since 2018, Ferro has led advertising sales for The Walt Disney Company’s entertainment, news, sports and kids linear and digital TV and radio businesses. Ferro also oversees advertising sales responsibility for the ESPN portfolio and leads the integrated sales team for the Disney Digital Network, and the company’s online, mobile and social offerings. Ferro also directs national TV ad sales for ABC’s eight owned TV stations.

“Rita has risen to the peak of her profession and now oversees a portfolio that is breathtaking in its vast scope,” said Center for Communication chairman David J. Barrett. “We are thrilled to honor such a talented and successful executive who so clearly embodies the underlying mission of the Center to open doors in the media industry for women and minorities.”

The nonprofit Center is dedicated to inspiring and educating students seeking careers in media.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by the Center for Communication and I’m proud to be the first female Latinx recipient of the Frank Stanton Award,” said Ferro. “Of all my achievements, my years of mentorship and shepherding the next wave of leaders has been the most rewarding and I’m so fortunate to be spotlighted by an organization that represents those key values.”

The Center’s annual Stanton Award lunch attracts hundreds of media and entertainment executives. Past honorees include David Nevins, Debra Lee, Cesar Conde, Michael R. Bloomberg, Katharine Graham and Ted Turner.

“Rita’s deep roots in Latinx media make this award especially appropriate,” said Center for Communication executive director J. Max Robins. “We have a shared mission, and that is to promote excellence, by fostering diversity and inclusion in the media industry.”