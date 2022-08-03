David Williams Joins WCVB-TV As Weekend Meteorologist

Hearst TV’s WCVB-TV in Boston said it hired David Williams as meteorologist for the station’s weekend evening newscasts as part of its StormTeam 5.

Williams had been with WRIC-TV, Richmond, Va., since January 2021. He will join NewsCenter 5 weekend evening anchors Nathalie Pozo and Shaun Chaiyabhat starting August 20.

He replaces Mike Wankum, who was promoted to be StormTeam 5’s weeknight meteorologist.

“We’re delighted to welcome David to WCVB’s talented and expert team of meteorologists,” said Kyle Grimes, WCVB president and general manager. “His proven track record in weather reporting, passion for meteorology, and dedication to serving the community make him the perfect addition to StormTeam 5. We know he will further help the station serve viewers with the most accurate and comprehensive weather coverage in New England.”

“Our viewers and digital users will truly appreciate David’s ability to speak directly and calmly to them during dangerous weather,” added news director Margaret Cronan. “His command of the latest weather technology and his commitment to keeping people safe will make him a tremendous asset in a region where weather extremes are now the norm. I know our entire weather team is as excited as I am to welcome David to Channel 5.”

Williams started out as a weekend meteorologist and multimedia reporter for KAMR-TV, Amarillo, Texas.

“I am honored to join this exceptional team of meteorologists at a station I’ve long admired for its outstanding journalism and excellent weather reporting,” said Williams. “I am very excited to share my passion for weather with WCVB viewers and to call Boston my home. As a lover of cold weather and an avid sports fan, the New England area couldn’t be a more perfect fit.” ■