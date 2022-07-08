Cindy Fitzgibbon Named Chief Meteorologist at WCVB Boston

Cindy Fitzgibbon has been named chief meteorologist at WCVB Boston and Mike Wankum was elevated to StormTeam 5’s weeknight meteorologist, handling weather for the 4, 5, 6, 7 and 11 p.m. news, as well as the 10 p.m. news on MeTV Boston.

Fitzgibbon will continue to cover weather for the weekday morning and noon newscasts, and will be the principal meteorologist for WCVB’s Forecasting Our Future special ongoing coverage.

Wankum had been weekend evening meteorologist at the station.

WCVB chief meteorologist Harvey Leonard is stepping down, and transitioning to an emeritus weather role at the station in the fall.

“Both Cindy and Mike are outstanding meteorologists who have proven track records for excellence in weather reporting,” said Kyle Grimes, WCVB president and general manager. “Over the course of their distinguished careers, Cindy and Mike have helped keep viewers safe while forecasting some of the most significant storms in the history of our region. They are dedicated to serving our community by providing the most accurate weather information and both are perfectly suited for their respective new leadership positions.”

WCVB is owned by Hearst Television.

Fitzgibbon grew up near Portland, Maine, and got a meteorology degree at Lyndon State College in Vermont. Prior to WCVB, she worked at WFXT Boston; WBBH Fort Myers, Florida; and WPTZ Burlington, Vermont. She joined WCVB a decade ago.

“It is an honor and a dream come true to be named chief meteorologist at WCVB and to lead this incredibly talented and dedicated group of meteorologists,” Fitzgibbon said, “I’m delighted to stay on NewsCenter 5’s EyeOpener and Midday newscasts and remain a part of our incredible morning team, helping viewers start their day. I’m also grateful to my predecessor, Harvey Leonard — a legend, dear friend, and colleague who I was fortunate to forecast alongside for nearly a decade. He set high standards for our team, and I look forward to helping build on his legacy and StormTeam 5’s success as chief meteorologist.”

Wankum joined WCVB late in 2006. He was previously chief meteorologist at WLVI Boston. Before that, he held that title at WTVR Richmond, Virginia, and KTIV Sioux City, Iowa.

“I am excited to join Ed Harding, Maria Stephanos and the entire weeknight NewsCenter 5 team,” Wankum said. “Over the past 16 years at WCVB, I’ve had the great honor and pleasure to work with some of the best meteorologists in the business, including Dick Albert and Harvey Leonard. I’ve learned so much from these legends, and I’m honored to carry on their excellent tradition of forecasting with our WCVB viewers. Alongside Cindy and the rest of our StormTeam 5 colleagues, I look forward to delivering the area’s most accurate daily forecasts and unmatched coverage of severe weather during all four dynamic seasons in New England.”

WCVB news director Margaret Cronan said the pair’s dedication to informing and protecting Boston residents is “unmatched.”

“Both have deep roots in Boston and share a passion for delivering forecasts that help our on-air and online audience make important decisions in good weather and bad,” she added. “StormTeam 5 is very fortunate to have these two highly experienced and energetic meteorologists leading the way.” ■