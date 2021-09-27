David Talbert Developing Musical Series with Disney Branded Television

David E. Talbert, the playwright and producer, is developing a new musical series Madelyn Square Gardens for Disney Branded Television.

The project is the first signed off on by Ayo Davis in her new role as president of Disney Branded Television. She succeeded Gary Marsh.

Madelyn Square Gardens is about a young woman who moves from Mississippi to New York with dreams of being on Broadway.

"David's devoted fan base continues to grow because his passion for joyful stories with a strong emotional connection shines through to create something truly unique that transcend all limits,” said Davis. “We look forward to working with him at Disney, where music is part of our programming DNA and where we've proven that great stories, coupled with world-class music, can connect viewers across cultural, socio-economic and geographical lines."

Talbert, with his wife Lyn Sission-Talbert, will produce through their Golden Alchemy Entertainment company. Their other projects include ABC’s Better Late, a comedy produced with LeBron James and Maverick Carter for Springhill Entertainment.

Talbert most recently write, directed and produced Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey for Netflix and directed the feature films Almost Christmas, Baggage Claim and First Sunday. In the theater he wrote The Fabric of a Man and Love in the Nick of Tyme.