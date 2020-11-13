Disney Branded Television Names Davis EVP, Creative Development

Ayo Davis was named executive VP, creative development and strategy, Disney Branded Television, new position at the Walt Disney Co. which has been restructuring and separating its creative and distribution functions.

Davis, who had been executive VP, talent and casting, ABC Entertainment and Disney Plus, will report to Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Branded Television, with a mandate to bring imaginative and aspirational programming for kids and families to the Disney-branded streaming and cable platforms.

She will oversee all live-action programming created by Disney Branded Television for Disney Plus and the Disney Channel, Disney XD and Disney Junior. She will manage the original development, current programming, original movies, unscripted content, casting & talent relations, integrated content strategy and educational research teams.

"Ayo's sophistication and taste elevate every project she touches — and her impact on the television landscape is beyond measure. As we embark on the mission of bringing more world-class content to Disney-branded platforms, I could not imagine a more perfect executive with whom to partner,” Marsh said.

Davis had been with ABC for 18 years, working on series including The Good Doctor, American Crime, How to Get Away with Murder and black-ish. She helped launch ABC Discovers, a host of casting initiatives that aim to discover, nurture and create powerful opportunities for up-and-coming talent from around the world. Alumni of the program include Lupita Nyong'o, Gina Rodriguez and Pedro Pascal.

"This is an exciting and incredible time of growth for Disney Branded Television,” Davis said. “I am honored to work with Gary and his exceptional team in leveraging a strong legacy of storytelling to create engaging programming for generations of viewers to come."