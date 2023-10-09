David Smyth Hired By Fox Entertainment Global

Fox Entertainment Global said it hired David Smyth as executive VP, sales, effective January.

Smyth, previously served as a consultant to Fox Entertainment Studios. In his new job, he will be responsible for overseeing global sales and domestic off-platform sales for programming produced by Fox Entertiaments’s studios.

He will be based in London and report to Tony Vassiliadis, COO of Fox Entertainment Global. He will continue to work with Michael Thorn, Fox Entertainment’s president of scripted programming, identifying and cultivating international co-production partnerships. He will also collaborate with Allison Wallach, the company’s President of Unscripted Programming, on international unscripted formats.

“As we look ahead and approach the next phase of FEG’s growth, we’re incredibly fortunate to have an executive with David’s experience and global leadership join our organization,” said Vassiliadis. “With FEG’s portfolio continuing to expand with scripted, animated and unscripted programming, along with a slate of content from Tubi, David’s firm grasp across all genres and formats, as well as a strong track record of launching streaming platforms and an innovative approach to business, uniquely aligns with FEG’s entrepreneurial and collaborative spirit.”

Earlier in his career, Smyth was CEO of Beyond Rights and founder and CEO of YouLook TV. Before that he was senior VP and managing director at 20th Century Fox Television Distribution. He also worked at Sky1, the BBC and ITV.

“I am so delighted to be re-joining the Fox family,” Smyth said. “This is an exciting new era for Fox. and I feel privileged to play a part in what I am sure will be a fantastic next chapter.”