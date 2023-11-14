DatafuelX Launches Enhanced Demo Forecasting Products for Linear Advertising

DatafuelX said it launched two new products — DemoPlus and DemoData Insights — designed to provide better forecasting of campaign advanced demographics for the linear advertising market.

DemoPlus, a customer-centric solution within DatafuelX’s M3 Platform, expands its reach beyond Data-Driven Linear (DDL) to encompass comprehensive demographic inventory. This provides clients with a new level of precision in demographic advertising, enabling the use of sophisticated campaign optimization tools.

DemoData Insights is a subscription service offering forecasting and analytics. This service is designed to integrate with sell-side platforms and aligns with software-as-a-service (SaaS) tools such as Mediaocean and WideOrbit, establishing a cohesive and efficient workflow.

DatafuelX said DemoPlus and DemoData Insights should significantly improve ROI for its partners by optimizing their advertising inventory’s value — with DemoPlus initially showing a 5% to 8% improvement in yield.

“DemoPlus and DemoData Insights are set to transform traditional methods by introducing a level of precision and insight into age and sex demographic forecasting that was previously unattainable in linear advertising,” DatafuelX CEO Jay Amato said. “We’re moving away from less-accurate and labor-intensive approaches, streamlining the process to unlock greater competitive advantages for our clients.”