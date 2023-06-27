WideOrbit Adds Features to WO Traffic Platform

WideOrbit said it has updated its WO Traffic platform, adding features that increase efficiencies and maximize revenue for broadcast stations.

The new version of the software, WO Traffic v23.0, manages ad inventory, streamlines material approvals and enables stations to put single orders into a group. It also helps stations identify and deal with political inventory.

“We have received some great features from WideOrbit upgrades in the past but the benefits of WO Traffic v23.0 are some of the best we’ve seen,” Pam Friesen, traffic manager at Griffin Media, said. “Our manual effort for displaced spots alone has been cut by half the time. Traffic and Sales are both very excited to work with the new features.”

WideOrbit said the newest release of WO Traffic introduces significant improvements to the user experience, streamlining workflows to improve efficiency and productivity.

Also Read: WideOrbit Launches ZingX Buy-Side Local TV Ad Platform

The new software can generate detailed reports that enable users to work with many formats at once and offers a zoom option to increase the application size, including fonts and grids. It also supports validation rules at the spot level.

Clients can also view lift impressions for ads not replaced on a stream when using WO Traffic’s Addressable Ad Replacement and employ Digital Orders enhancements. There are also new Placer conflict and override tools for managing the oversell of bookends; an optional process at log finalization for creating up to seven days of automation-ready playlist files for use in the event of an emergency; and an Electronic Material Instructions Trial tool that allows users without a license to “test drive” the module by creating their own simple Electronic Material Instructions records and importing them.

“WideOrbit is committed to continuous innovation and investment in our core products,” WideOrbit president and managing director, Traffic Systems, Susie Hedrick said. “Each of the enhancements introduced in WO Traffic v23.0 work together to deliver benefits such as improved workflow efficiency and ease of use, helping our customers accomplish more in less time.”