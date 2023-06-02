Yangaroo Teams With WideOrbit On Advertiser-Broadcaster Traffic

Yangaroo announced an integration of its asset management and delivery platform with WideOrbit’s ad sales and commercial operations system that creates a seamless end-to-end automated exchange of commercial traffic instructions.

The companies said the integration will effectively eliminate errors and save time for advertisers and broadcasters.

"The API integration between Yangaroo and WideOrbit delivers instant benefits to all advertisers and broadcasters using our platforms. The smooth and immediate exchange of data between the platforms represents a substantial enhancement for all stakeholders involved in managing real-time responses and confirmations when advertisers submit traffic instructions to broadcasters across the USA,” said Grant Schuetrumpf, CEO of Yangaro.

With the integration advertisers key in buy and traffic data using Yangaroo. The advertiser then receives immediate feedback that the instructions have been received and processed correctly by a broadcaster that uses WO Traffic, driving efficiency and accuracy for advertisers and their traffic departments.

"Our partnership with Yangaroo underscores WideOrbit's dedication to delivering comprehensive tools that better connect TV broadcasters and advertisers, ultimately simplifying day-to-day tasks,” said Susie Hedrick, president and managing director of traffic systems at WideOrbit. “By seamlessly transferring traffic instructions to WO Traffic through Yangaroo, we offer advertisers more advanced and automated workflows. This partnership aligns with WideOrbit's Wider-World approach, which aims to provide media companies with broader capabilities, deeper insights, and stronger connections."