Dan Fabrizio Named News Director at WSMV Nashville

Dan Fabrizio has been named news director at WSMV Nashville. He was news director at WAVE Louisville. Gray Television owns News 4, an NBC affiliate.

“We will be producing more news and more local content for the viewers of Middle Tennessee and Dan brings the exact experience and leadership we need as we start a new chapter at WSMV,” said General Manager Jasmine Hardin. “We are committed to telling the stories of our community and being the trusted source for news and information.”

Fabrizio got his start as a reporter in Miami followed by stops in Columbus; Providence; Charleston, South Carolina and Charleston-Huntington, West Virginia.

“I am thrilled to lead the team of News 4,” said Fabrizio. “With the tools and support that Gray provides, Middle Tennessee viewers can expect a strong commitment to local coverage. We want to connect with the communities we serve.”

Mitch Jacob had been the WSMV news director.

Gray Television acquired WSMV in its $2.7 billion pickup of the Meredith group. ■