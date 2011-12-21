Rockstroh Named WLNE News Director

Robert J. Rockstroh, executive producer at Verizon's FiOS1 News, was named news director at WLNE Providence. He starts Jan. 4.

Rockstroh's broadcast experience includes news director at WTIC Hartford and WKJG Fort Wayne, and assistant news director at KSTP Minneapolis.

For the past year he worked for FiOS1 in Rye Brook, New York, where he was responsible for all on air content of the 24-hour news operation.

"Robert is an award winning journalist with years of experience," said Chris Tzianabos, WLNE VP and general manager. "He has improved audience share at each of the stations he has worked for. A proven team builder and strategic thinker, Robert has what it takes to grow our news product and better serve our southern New England viewers."

WLNE was acquired by Citadel Communications out of receivership earlier this year. Steve Doerr was ousted as general manager in April. Dan Fabrizio had been news director but was succeeded by Irene Mahoney-Paige in July. She departed in November.

"I look forward to joining WLNE and its experienced and talented staff and working to make ABC 6 a news leader in Providence," Rockstroh said.