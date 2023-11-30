Dan Callahan Joins Charter’s Spectrum Reach as Group VP
Exec had been with Fox since 2007
Veteran executive Dan Callahan has been named group VP, national sales at Charter Communications’s Spectrum Reach advertising unit, a new position.
Callahan has been with Fox since 2014, serving most recently as senior VP, data strategy and sales innovation.
Callahan will report to Jason Brown, who joined Spectrum Reach as senior VP, chief revenue officer from DirecTV in January.
In his new post, Callahan will be basedin New York and be responsible for all aspects of national revenue generation for Spectrum Reach.
Spectrum Reach provides custom advertising solutions for local, regional and national clients in 91 markets in 36 states.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting+Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.