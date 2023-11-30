Dan Callahan Joins Charter’s Spectrum Reach as Group VP

Veteran executive Dan Callahan has been named group VP, national sales at Charter Communications’s Spectrum Reach advertising unit, a new position.

Callahan has been with Fox since 2014, serving most recently as senior VP, data strategy and sales innovation.

Callahan will report to Jason Brown, who joined Spectrum Reach as senior VP, chief revenue officer from DirecTV in January.

In his new post, Callahan will be basedin New York and be responsible for all aspects of national revenue generation for Spectrum Reach.

Spectrum Reach provides custom advertising solutions for local, regional and national clients in 91 markets in 36 states.