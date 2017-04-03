'DailyMailTV' A Firm Go for Fall 2017

As reported, DailyMailTV is going forward for fall 2017.



The Sinclair, Tribune and Gray TV station groups have signed on for the daily strip, clearing it in 105 markets and 66% of the U.S.



Related: Sinclair, Tribune Give Good News to 'DailyMail'



The news and entertainment series will be produced by Jay and Dr. Phil McGraw at Jay McGraw’s Stage 29 Productions in partnership with DailyMail On-Air. It will be executive produced by Carla Pennington, who also is EP of Dr. Phil and The Doctors. Other EPs include Jay and Dr. Phil McGraw and DailyMail CEO Martin Clarke. CBS Television Distribution is distributing the series.



DailyMailTV will cover breaking news, celebrity, crime, health, science and technology, drawing on the resources of DailyMail.com. Clarke launched the online English-language newspaper in 2007. Now, it boasts approximately 243 million unique visitors globally with offices in London, Los Angeles, New York and Sydney. The site originally launched in the U.S. in July 2010 as MailOnline, and it’s still called that in the U.K. On average, DailyMail.com publishes 800 videos, 12,800 photos and 1,600 stories per day, making it the fourth most-viewed publisher on Facebook in the world.



“DailyMailTV is a unique and innovative program that hasn’t been seen in the television landscape before and will stand alone in the genre,” said Jay McGraw in a statement.



DailyMailTV joins Twentieth’s Page Six TV and Top 30 and Tegna and MGM’s BOLD in the national syndication market, with all four shows expected to launch this fall. Other new offerings include MGM’s CouplesCourt and Entertainment Studios’ half-hour comic game Funny You Should Ask.

