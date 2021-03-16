CW’s ‘Two Sentence Horror Stories’ Installs All-Female Creative Team

An episode of 'Two Sentence Horror Stories' is about a trans high school student

The CW’s Two Sentence Horror Stories has installed an all-female creative team for season three, led by Lisa Morales, who will serve as showrunner of the program.

Lisa Morales (Image credit: Stage 13)

The creative team and actors from Two Sentence Horror Stories participated in a panel discussion during the CultureX Conversations conference this week. Register to watch on demand.

The series is notable for its diversity and use of BIPOC and LGBTQ+ stores and talent on screen and behind the scenes.

Read Also: The CW Orders U.S. Versions of ‘Would I Lie to You?’ and ‘Killer Camp’

Morales previously served as a writer and producer on OWN’s Queen Sugar during seasons four and five.

She joins series Vera Miao and Liz Levine as executive producers.

Also on the creative team for season three are producer Liz Alper and story editors Stephanie Adams-Santos, Sehaj Sethi and Lekethia Dalcoe.

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Stage 13 unit.

Read Also: The CW Shares Spring Premieres

“Two Sentence Horror Stories is a very significant series in not only the social issues it addresses within the horror trope, but in its clear purpose of featuring BIPOC and LGBTQ+ stories and talent – above and below the line, as well as in creative positions,” said Diana Mogollón, senior VP and general manager of Stage 13. “Season two continued to push the dialogue of social and psychological fear, and season three will elevate that further with this best-in-class creative team.”

The show finished season two on the CW on Feb. 16 and all 33 episodes are currently streaming on Netflix.