‘Curse of the Chippendales’ on Discovery Plus Sept. 24

Discovery Plus debuts Curse of the Chippendales Sept. 24. The series, about the male dance group of the ‘80s and ‘90s and “one of the most outrageous crimes in American history,” according to Discovery Plus, has four parts. It checks in with former dancers, the women who adored them, the creative leads behind Chippendales, and the law enforcement officers who worked the case.

Simon Chinn and Jonathan Chinn created the series.

“The Chippendales brand was a cultural touchstone--forever recognized, often emulated, and famously parodied,” said Lisa Holme, group senior VP, content and commercial strategy, Discovery, Inc. “People expected tall tales of hot bodies from all corners of the world, not the true story of an FBI manhunt to catch a fugitive halfway around the globe."

Indian immigrant Steve Banerjee created the Chippendales male dance revue as a stunt to get people into his Los Angeles bar in 1979. It took off. “Men auditioned by the dozens with the promise of wild nights and full pockets if they were chosen to wear the coveted Chippendales cuffs and bow tie uniform,” said Discovery Plus.

Crimes behind the scenes include “love-gone-wrong deaths of its original members” and “the sudden assassination of one of their own and a manhunt across two continents.”

Jesse Vile directed the series. The Chinns executive produce with Suzanne Lavery, and Jeanie Vink for Discovery Plus.