‘Hip Hop Uncovered’ Premieres on FX Feb. 12

Hip Hop Uncovered, a six-part documentary series about the unsung heroes of rap, starts on FX Feb. 12. The series is about the men and women who worked in the shadows to shape hip hop. FX will air two episodes a week.

Rashidi Natara Harper directs. Malcolm Spellman is executive producer.

Hip Hop Uncovered details “the paradox of America’s criminalization of the genre and its fascination with the street culture that created it and still exists within it,” said FX. “Instead of telling the story of hip hop from the top down, Hip Hop Uncovered tells the story from the streets up, as it reveals the untold story of how America’s streets helped shape hip hop culture from an expression of survival and defiance into music’s most dominant genre.”

Hip Hop Uncovered is executive produced by Jonathan Chinn and Simon Chinn from Lightbox along with Malcolm Spellman, Rashidi Natara Harper, Eugene “Big U” Henley, Jimmy “JimBob” Chris, Douglas Banker and BJ Levin.