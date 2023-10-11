Crunchyroll, GSN Team Up For New Anime FAST Channel

Crunchyroll and GSN have teamed up to launch a new Crunchyroll free ad-supported streaming television channel that will promote anime 24 hours a day.

The new channel launched Wednesday on LG Channels, The Roku Channel and Vizio WatchFree Plus. It will be added to Amazon Freevee on Oct. 17.

Crunchyroll and GSN are both controlled by Sony Pictures Entertainment.

"Crunchyroll Channel is a gateway to the world of anime where we will guide viewers to discover new worlds, new stories and new characters. And thanks to our distribution partners at launch, millions of fans have easy access to the medium that is taking the world by storm,” said Rahul Purini, president of Crunchyroll.

The network will be programmed with series dubbed in English at launch.

Series available at launch include Horimiya, Ranking of Kings, Moriarty the Patriot, PSYCHO–PASS, Arifureta, Sugar Apple Fairytale, To Your Eternity and Code Geass.

Going forward, blocks will be scheduled for viewers to sample the wide range of anime being created from Japan.

New and premium anime content will remain on Crunchyroll’s SVOD and AVOD services.

“GSN is thrilled by the massive response from our platform partners for this channel, which is a testament to Crunchyroll’s brand and library. We are grateful to bring this channel to market,” said Tim Carry, executive VP of distribution for GSN,