Crowd-Sourced Guest Host, Richard Curtis, Returning to 'Live'

Richard Curtis, the winner of Live with Kelly’s nationwide co-host search, is returning to co-host the show on Monday, Nov. 7, the day before the election.

Curtis, who teaches technology education at Souderton Area High School in Perkasie, Pa., beat out thousands of other entrants for the chance to co-host with Kelly Ripa on Oct. 21.

On Nov. 7, the show’s guests will be Sarah Jessica Parker, currently starring in HBO’s Divorce, and Supernatural’s Jared Padalecki, who’s briefly reprising his role as Rory’s first love, Dean, in Netflix’s upcoming revival of Gilmore Girls.

Live is prepping for a couple of potentially high-rated weeks. On Monday, Oct. 31, Live will air its annual Halloween show, which this year will be called “Live’s Best Halloween Show Ever: Decision 2016” and feature Ripa and guest host Jerry O’Connell in oh-so-many costumes.

On Nov. 9, the day after election day, Fox News’ Megyn Kelly will do her first stint at Live.

Related: Fox News' Megyn Kelly to Co-Host 'Live With Kelly' After Election Day