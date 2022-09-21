‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Premieres on Paramount Plus Thanksgiving Day

Criminal Minds: Evolution premieres on Paramount Plus on Thanksgiving Day, the network shared during a TCA Press Tour session. Two episodes debut on Thursday, November 24. There are ten total. New episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays.

The show, following the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit, is a spinoff of Criminal Minds, which was on CBS from 2005 to 2020. In the new show, the FBI’s elite criminal profilers come up against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers. As the world opens back up and the network goes operational, the team must hunt them down, one murder at a time.

Erica Messer is showrunner, executive producer and writer. Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Paget Brewster and Zach Gilford are in the cast.

ABC Signature and CBS Studios produce Criminal Minds: Evolution. Breen Frazier and Chris Barbour write and executive produce, Glenn Kershaw directs and executive produces and Mark Gordon is an exec producer too.

The midseason finale is December 15, and the season picks up again January 12. ■