‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ on Paramount Plus in Fall
New series brings cast back together from long-running CBS drama
The Criminal Minds spinoff on Paramount Plus has the title Criminal Minds: Evolution, and starts in the fall. Criminal Minds, about the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit, ran on CBS from 2005 to 2020. The new series details the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers as they face off against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers.
There will be ten episodes.
Original cast members reprising their roles include Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. Zach Gilford joins the cast as Elias, an operations analyst for a global cyber-security firm who has a dark side. Gilford played Matt on Friday Night Lights.
Evolution is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Erica Messer is showrunner, executive producer and writer. Breen Frazier and Christopher Barbour are writers and executive producers, Glenn Kershaw directs and executive produces, and Mark Gordon is an exec producer too. ■
Michael Malone, senior content producer at B+C/Multichannel News, covers network programming, including entertainment, news and sports on broadcast, cable and streaming; and local broadcast television. He hosts the podcasts Busted Pilot, about what’s new in television, and Series Business, a chat with the creator of a new program, and writes the column “The Watchman.” He joined B+C in 2005. His journalism has also appeared in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, Playboy and New York magazine.
The smarter way to stay on top of broadcasting and cable industry. Sign up below.
Thank you for signing up to Broadcasting & Cable. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.