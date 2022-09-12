‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ on Paramount Plus in Fall

The Criminal Minds spinoff on Paramount Plus has the title Criminal Minds: Evolution, and starts in the fall. Criminal Minds, about the FBI’s Behavioral Analysis Unit, ran on CBS from 2005 to 2020. The new series details the FBI’s elite team of criminal profilers as they face off against their greatest threat yet, an UnSub who has used the pandemic to build a network of other serial killers.

There will be ten episodes.

Original cast members reprising their roles include Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster. Zach Gilford joins the cast as Elias, an operations analyst for a global cyber-security firm who has a dark side. Gilford played Matt on Friday Night Lights.

Evolution is produced by ABC Signature and CBS Studios. Erica Messer is showrunner, executive producer and writer. Breen Frazier and Christopher Barbour are writers and executive producers, Glenn Kershaw directs and executive produces, and Mark Gordon is an exec producer too. ■