Joe Mantegna to Join CBS' Criminal Minds

Joe Mantegna is set to join CBS’ Criminal Minds, filling the void left by Mandy Patinkin, who abruptly left the show earlier this summer over creative differences.

The network isn’t commenting, but Criminal Minds producer Ed Bernero broke the news of over the weekend on the fan site CriminalMindsFanatic.com.

It’s unclear when Mantegna’s character, who will presumably be another FBI profiler like Patinkin’s character, will debut on the show. The third season begins this fall.

Mantegna is coming off a successful turn in USA’s original miniseries The Starter Wife, for which he received an Emmy nomination, and previously appeared on CBS in Joan of Arcadia.