Paramount Plus Finally Puts in Series Order for More 'Criminal Minds'
By Daniel Frankel published
Paramount finally offers greenlight for bingeable, serialized, 10-episode 16th season of the venerable procedural drama
With venerable procedural drama Criminal Minds already a proven audience driver in subscription streaming, Paramount Plus worked hard to package a 16th-season reboot of the show. And that effort has apparently paid off.
The series' revival was teased over a year ago, when Paramount Plus launched, but a series order just got minted earlier this week.
Longtime cast members Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler and Paget Brewster will return to star in a 16th season, as will longtime executive producer/showrunner Erica Messer.
The 16th season of Criminal Minds will feature 10 episodes. And in a break from procedural drama dogma, the installments will be serialized across a singular case, rather than self-contained narratives.
Criminal Minds was produced by Disney/ABC's Touchstone TV unit for CBS from 2005-2020, dramatizing the work of the FBI's Behavioral Analysis unit.
The first 12 seasons were available Netflix, starting in 2014. The series regularly ranked as a top 10 most popular off-network offering when the show finally departed Netflix late last month.
Paramount Plus now controls all 15 legacy seasons of Criminal Minds.
Daniel Frankel is the managing editor of Next TV, an internet publishing vertical focused on the business of video streaming. A Los Angeles-based writer and editor who has covered the media and technology industries for more than two decades, Daniel has worked on staff for publications including E! Online, Electronic Media, Mediaweek, Variety, paidContent and GigaOm. You can start living a healthier life with greater wealth and prosperity by following Daniel on Twitter today!
