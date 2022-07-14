Paramount Plus Finally Puts in Series Order for More 'Criminal Minds'

With venerable procedural drama Criminal Minds already a proven audience driver in subscription streaming, Paramount Plus worked hard to package a 16th-season reboot of the show. And that effort has apparently paid off.

The series' revival was teased over a year ago, when Paramount Plus launched, but a series order just got minted earlier this week.

Longtime cast members Joe Mantegna, Kirsten Vangsness, Adam Rodriguez, A.J. Cook, Aisha Tyler and Paget Brewster will return to star in a 16th season, as will longtime executive producer/showrunner Erica Messer.

The 16th season of Criminal Minds will feature 10 episodes. And in a break from procedural drama dogma, the installments will be serialized across a singular case, rather than self-contained narratives.

Criminal Minds was produced by Disney/ABC's Touchstone TV unit for CBS from 2005-2020, dramatizing the work of the FBI's Behavioral Analysis unit.

The first 12 seasons were available Netflix, starting in 2014. The series regularly ranked as a top 10 most popular off-network offering when the show finally departed Netflix late last month.

Paramount Plus now controls all 15 legacy seasons of Criminal Minds.