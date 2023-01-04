Creepy Office Thriller 'The Consultant' on Prime Video February 24
Christoph Waltz plays horrifying corporate consultant in workplace series
Prime Video will premiere the Christoph Waltz series The Consultant February 24. Based on the Bentley Little novel, the series will have eight episodes. Prime Video calls it “a twisted, comedic-thriller series that explores the sinister relationship between boss and employee.”
Nat Wolff, Brittany O’Grady and Aimee Carrero are also in the cast.
When a new consultant, played by Waltz, is hired to improve business at the gaming company CompWare, employees experience new demands and challenges that put everything into question, including their lives.
Prime Video has shared a trailer. (opens in new tab)
Tony Basgallop is the creator and showrunner. He executive produces with Matt Shakman, Waltz, Steve Stark and Andrew Mittman.
The Consultant is from MGM Television and Amazon Studios.
From Austria, Waltz’s film work includes The Inglourious Basterds, The Green Hornet and Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio. ■
