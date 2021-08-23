Roku Renews Quibi Acquisition 'Most Dangerous Game,' Will Keep the Episodes Short

Roku has renewed the second series in a batch of shows it acquired when it bought the Quibi library earlier this year, signing on for a second season of Most Dangerous Game.

Adapted from Richard Connell's eponymous classic 1924 short story, Most Dangerous Game was one of the flagship series for defunct short-form streaming service Quibi.

The first season of the CBS TV production starred Christoph Waltz as the mysterious organizer of a high-stakes game for wealthy hunters, with a desperately debt-ridden Detroit businessman, played by Liam Hemsworth, serving as the human prey.

Waltz will return for Season 2, as will the 10-minute, short-form episode format. In Hemsworth's place, actor David Castañeda will step in as the target, a down-on-his-luck boxer looking to protect his sister.

"The response we’ve seen to Most Dangerous Game on the Roku Channel has been tremendous, and I’m thrilled to be bringing another action-packed season to streamers,” said showrunner Nick Santora (also returning), in a statement. “Season two will be set in New York and let’s just say, it’ll be a whole new game.”

Added Added Colin Davis, head of scripted at Roku: “Audiences gravitated towards the dynamic storytelling and uncompromising action of Season 1. Nick Santora’s script for season two takes the thrill to the next level in New York and with David Castañeda joining Christoph Waltz, it was an easy decision to bring Most Dangerous Game back for another season.”

Back in January, Roku paid a reported $75 million for the rights to Quibi's programming catalog. Roku has been introducing Quibi's shows, cut into bite-sized episodes, in waves on its Roku Channel, its fast-growing ad-supported video platform. Roku Channel unveiled 23 additional Quibi series earlier this month.