Apple TV Plus’ ‘Servant’ to Return in January

Apple TV Plus will debut the second season of its drama series Servant on Jan. 15, the streaming service said Thursday.

The M. Night Shyamalan-directed series follows a babysitter hired by a couple to watch a “reborn doll” after the couple’s infant son died. The series stars Lauren Ambrose, Toby Kebbell, Nell Tiger Free and Rupert Grint.

Shyamalan serves as executive production of Servant along with Tony Basgallop, Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black and Steve Tisch.