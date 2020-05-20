Cox, Altice, Verizon in Deals to Carry AT&T’s HBO Max

A week before the launch of its key product, HBO Max, AT&T’s WarnerMedia said it has reached distribution agreements with several large cable and broadband companies.

The new deals are with Cox Communications, Altice USA, Verizon and the National Cable Television Cooperative.

It also reached deals with connected TV device makers, putting the streaming services on Microsoft’s Xbox One, Samsung Smart TVs and Sony Interactive’s PlayStation 4.

Financial terms of the deals were not disclosed.

HBO Max previously announced that Apple, Charter Communications, Google and YouTube TV, and Hulu will offer the new streaming service to their customers at launch.

AT&T’s broadband and pay-TV services will also be offering HBO Max.

HBO Max still has not made deals with key distributors including Comcast, Roku and Amazon.

“The launch of HBO Max is an important milestone for our company, and we’re excited that these valued partners will be on board for the launch,” said Rich Warren, president of WarnerMedia Distribution. “Through our expansive distribution pipeline, millions of customers will have immediate access to a best-in-class streaming experience come May 27.”

Customers at Cox, Altice and Verizon who now subscribe to HBO will get immediate access to HBO Max’s expanded programming lineup for now extra cost. Other existing subscribers and new subscribers will be able purchase HBO Max from their provider.

HBO Max will cost $14.99 a month starting May 27 and will have 10,000 hours of content including all HBO programming and material from other WarnerMedia units and third parties.

The NCTA deal will make HBO Max available to many independent cable and broadband operators including WOW!, Atlantic Broadband, RCN, Grande Communications & Wave, and MCTV. Existing HBO customers will get access to HBO Max at no extra cost. New customers will be able to buy it through their service providers. Other NCTC members are expected to makes a similar offer to subscribers in the coming months.