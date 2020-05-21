Cox Adds Streaming Nets from Future Today

Future Today said it signed a distribution deal with Cox Communication that puts its streaming channels on Cox Contour TV and the Contour Stream Player.

The networks--Fawsome, HappyKids and FilmRise--feature movies, TV shows and kids programming.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

In February, Future Today signed a deal with Comcast and had its best performance ever in April, with users up 125% versus a year earlier and streaming hours up 100%. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, Future Today consumption is up nearly 30%.

“We are pleased to be offering Cox customers all of our channels through Contour TV and Contour Stream Player,” said Vikrant Mathur, COO and co-founder of Future Today. “In these trying times with families sheltering at home, the family and entertainment channels will be particularly compelling to viewers and are watched more than any other channels in their class across our platform.”

In addition to its channels, Future Today owns a cloud-based technology platform that manages OTT service for more than 350 content owners, producers, distributors and media companies.

Future Today content is available via Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple, LG, Samsung, Vizio, Xbox, iOS and Android.