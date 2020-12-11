Cowboy Channel to Honor Don Imus During Rodeo

The Cowboy Channel and sister station RFD-TV are dedicating their telecast of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo this weekend to Don Imus, the broadcaster and radio personality who died last year.

Imus was a National Finals Rodeo Fan, a rancher and supporter of the western lifestyle, the network said.

“For the past 10 years, no one was more supportive than Don Imus for the Cowboy Channel broadcasting the National Finals Rodeo,” said Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV founder Patrick Gottsch. “Many of the innovations are a result of Don's "strong" input and suggestions. Unfortunately, Mr. Imus passed away last Christmas so we thought it appropriate to dedicate these final broadcasts of the 2020 NFR to Don Imus. Don and I became great friends, and I miss him so much."

Gottsch hired Imus to appear on RFD to boost distribution in 2007. He left the network in 2009 to do a show on Fox Business Network.

When the Imus ranch went up for sale in 2018, Gottsch bought it.

The dedicated broadcast will include a special commemorative video highlighting Don Imus’ life and his passion for the NFR and being a rancher.

Cowboy Channel is the official network of ProRodeo and will be covering the 10 days of the National Final Rodeo.