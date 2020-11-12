Cowboy Channel Sets Broadcast, Stream from National Finals Rodeo

The Cowboy Channel said that for the first time it will be broadcasting live from the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo from Dec. 3 through Dec. 12.

“We have an incredible lineup of television hosts who will be covering some of the most iconic events and athletes for 10 days straight, and we have a few more surprises in the works,” said Raquel Gottsch, The Cowboy Channel CEO. “If you’ve never seen a rodeo before on television, you don’t want to miss out on this sold-out championship event. We are taking our broadcast technology and reporting to the next level to showcase the best of rural America, the western lifestyle and rodeo fans.”

The Cowboy Channel, the official network of ProRodeo, will have more than 10 hours of coverage daily of the event, taking place at Globe Live Field in Arlington, Texas.

The Cowboy Channel National Finals Rodeo broadcast also will air on sister channel RFD-TV and Rural Radio. The simulcast will showcase technology including 4K, Sky Cam footage, 360 Degree cameras and Ghost cams.

In addition to The Cowboy Channel’s television network, the coverage will also be available for live streaming and on demand in three languages – English, Spanish and Portuguese – on the PRCA on Cowboy Channel Plus app for $99.99 for the 10 days at www.cowboychannelplus.com . The mobile app will offer up-to-the minute scoring, news, highlight clips, standings, trivia, interactive games and more.

The Cowboy Channel, Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and Rural Media Group announced earlier this year a multi-year agreement, which had the NFR move to The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV beginning in 2020.

"This NFR has a level of excitement that I have never seen before,” said Jeff Medders, main television host of the Wrangler NFR and The Cowboy Channel GM/president.

“I think fans are excited for the Texas experience, but the wall-to-wall coverage planned on The Cowboy Channel is a complete game-changer! Even though this is the first time the NFR has been on The Cowboy Channel and RFD-TV, we will have a strong and familiar talent lineup. Butch Knowles, Joe Beaver, Luke Branquinho, Don Gay and myself have a few NFRs under our belts. This will be a great blend of old and new,” said Medders.