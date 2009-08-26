Don Imus, RFD Part Ways

Don Imus will part ways with RFD-TV. The news, while not unexpected, clears the way for the radio star to proceed with a deal to have his Citadel radio show simulcast on Fox Business Network.

Imus' radio show is produced out of flagship station WABC in New York and syndicated to more than 65 affiliates nationally. He would bring a measure of star power to FBN, which launched two years ago as an alternative to business news leader CNBC.

Imus' final show on RFD will be Aug. 28. He has been on the network since December 2007, shortly after returning to the airwaves in the wake of incendiary comments he made about the Rutgers women's basketball team.

Imus signed a five-year deal with RFD worth a reported $25 million. At the time, RFD founder Patrick Gottsch said that he hoped Imus would spur better distribution for the small, Omaha-based network. RFD, which caters to the U.S. agricultural industry, is available in about 30 million households and can only be seen in many large markets on satellite television.

Imus, said Gottsch in a statement, "contributed immensely to the unprecedented growth experienced by RFD-TV over the past two years."

"I will always appreciate the support of Patrick and RFD-TV in launching the new 'Imus in the Morning' program. I wish RFD-TV the best of luck moving forward," said Imus in a statement.